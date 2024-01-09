Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Is 2024 the Year You Buy a Revamped Water Mill in Portugal for $1.4M?

The property comes with four fully furnished dwellings peppered around a crescent-shaped pool and surrounded by cork and olive trees.
Text by
Location: Alentejo, Portugal

Price: € 1,300,000 (approximately $1,420,133 USD)

Renovation Architect: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Footprint: 3,401 square feet

Lot Size: 1.68 acres

From the Agent: "Awarded Monocle magazine’s Best Renovation of the Year in 2015, this collection of ruins constituting an old watermill were artfully restored by Pereira Miguel Arquitectos. A tranquil hideaway just 15 minutes outside the famous hilltop town of Arraiolos and down the road from a small village, this idyllic retreat is perfect for those looking for a refuge from the fast pace of modern life. The property is divided into four recovered ruins all a few footsteps apart. The principal building is currently used as the ‘social house’ and includes a large farmhouse-style kitchen and an open-plan living and dining room—a space for friends and family to gather and enjoy the crackle of the wood fire. The sleeping quarters are divided across three structures: two one-bedroom cottages with en suite bathrooms and a larger house which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property was designed to welcome families and groups of up to 10 people."

The property is surrounded by olive trees, bordered by a stream, and dotted with rock formations.

The buildings feature rustic details—like exposed beams and stone accents—and crisp, white walls.

Polished cement floors run throughout the "social house," connecting the farmhouse-style kitchen with the living and dining areas.

Casas Do Moinho is being sold fully furnished. "At night, the area is renowned for providing one of the best stargazing possibilities in Southern Europe," notes the agent.&nbsp;

Casas do Moinho, located in Alentejo, Portugal, is currently listed for € 1,300,000 (approximately $1,420,133 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank Lisbon.

