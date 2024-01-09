Is 2024 the Year You Buy a Revamped Water Mill in Portugal for $1.4M?

Location: Alentejo, Portugal

Price: € 1,300,000 (approximately $1,420,133 USD)

Renovation Architect: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Footprint: 3,401 square feet

Lot Size: 1.68 acres

From the Agent: "Awarded Monocle magazine’s Best Renovation of the Year in 2015, this collection of ruins constituting an old watermill were artfully restored by Pereira Miguel Arquitectos. A tranquil hideaway just 15 minutes outside the famous hilltop town of Arraiolos and down the road from a small village, this idyllic retreat is perfect for those looking for a refuge from the fast pace of modern life. The property is divided into four recovered ruins all a few footsteps apart. The principal building is currently used as the ‘social house’ and includes a large farmhouse-style kitchen and an open-plan living and dining room—a space for friends and family to gather and enjoy the crackle of the wood fire. The sleeping quarters are divided across three structures: two one-bedroom cottages with en suite bathrooms and a larger house which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property was designed to welcome families and groups of up to 10 people."