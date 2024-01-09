Is 2024 the Year You Buy a Revamped Water Mill in Portugal for $1.4M?
Location: Alentejo, Portugal
Price: € 1,300,000 (approximately $1,420,133 USD)
Renovation Architect: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Footprint: 3,401 square feet
Lot Size: 1.68 acres
From the Agent: "Awarded Monocle magazine’s Best Renovation of the Year in 2015, this collection of ruins constituting an old watermill were artfully restored by Pereira Miguel Arquitectos. A tranquil hideaway just 15 minutes outside the famous hilltop town of Arraiolos and down the road from a small village, this idyllic retreat is perfect for those looking for a refuge from the fast pace of modern life. The property is divided into four recovered ruins all a few footsteps apart. The principal building is currently used as the ‘social house’ and includes a large farmhouse-style kitchen and an open-plan living and dining room—a space for friends and family to gather and enjoy the crackle of the wood fire. The sleeping quarters are divided across three structures: two one-bedroom cottages with en suite bathrooms and a larger house which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property was designed to welcome families and groups of up to 10 people."
Casas do Moinho, located in Alentejo, Portugal, is currently listed for € 1,300,000 (approximately $1,420,133 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank Lisbon.
