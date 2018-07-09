A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design
A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
In Mexico, a colorful home prioritizes nature by integrating four on-site trees into its layout.

Nestled against the Sierra Madre mountains, Casa TEC 205 has been beautifully designed by international firm Moneo Brock.

The structure is composed of radiant pinks, purples, yellows, and white planes, which pay homage to the heritage of Mexican master architects Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legorreta, as well as the country's traditional colored vernacular architecture.

Casa TEC 205 has been built for the Technological University of Monterrey as the first prize in a fundraiser raffle that the university organizes each year. 

When constructing Casa TEC 205, protecting the outdoor spaces was a top priority. The team created a design to preserve four large trees which existed on the site, integrating them seamlessly into the fold of the home. 

"In a context where housing developments often raze all remnants of a prior life on a site, we decided to not just preserve these trees but to make them part of the project," explain the architects. 

The roof terrace is conceived as a large exterior room, delimited by walls and windows that frame the fantastic views of the Sierra Madre mountains beyond. 

Preserving the trees was not the only decision informed by existing conditions on site; sustainability was a prime concern, too. 

"Because the land slopes steeply down from the entry level, we were able to invert the conventional arrangement, placing the bedroom floor below the entry floor, instead of above—keeping the bedrooms naturally cooler, and allowing the public spaces to enjoy better views." 

Much of the design was driven by a desire to preserve the outdoor areas, as well as maximize the breathtaking surrounding views.

Each major interior room enjoys a direct connection to its own corresponding outdoor space. 

Color played an important role in the choices for the interiors, which are a mix of vibrant hues, patterns, and prints. 

The living room features two sofas by Patricia Urquiola designed for Kettal, and a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra. The Slow Chairs were designed by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra. 

The large pendant lamp was designed by Arik Levy for Vibia, and the TamTam floor lamp was designed by Fabien Dumas for Marset. 

Moneo Brock also designed the geometric carpets and the "PlexiJazz" translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which initially set the tone for the interior design. 

The bright colors and patterns are continued into the sleek design of the kitchen.

A colorful sitting area adjacent to the kitchen features an additional dining area. 

The brightly colored panels of the home even pop when viewed at night. 

Here is a drawing of the home illustrating how the colorful planes intersect. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Moneo Brock

Builder/General Contractor: Groupo Inmobiliario Canada, S.A. de C.V. 

Structural Engineer: Sociedad de Diseño Constructivo, S.A. de C.V. 

Lighting Design: AISA, Alta Ingeniería en Instalaciones, S.S. de C.V. 

Sound Engineer: AISA, Alta Ingeniería en Instalaciones, S.S. de C.V. 

