A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design

The structure is composed of radiant pinks, purples, yellows, and white planes, which pay homage to the heritage of Mexican master architects Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legorreta, as well as the country's traditional colored vernacular architecture.

Nestled against the Sierra Madre mountains, Casa TEC 205 has been beautifully designed by international firm Moneo Brock .

Casa TEC 205 has been built for the Technological University of Monterrey as the first prize in a fundraiser raffle that the university organizes each year.

When constructing Casa TEC 205, protecting the outdoor spaces was a top priority. The team created a design to preserve four large trees which existed on the site, integrating them seamlessly into the fold of the home.

"In a context where housing developments often raze all remnants of a prior life on a site, we decided to not just preserve these trees but to make them part of the project," explain the architects.