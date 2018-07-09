A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design
Nestled against the Sierra Madre mountains, Casa TEC 205 has been beautifully designed by international firm Moneo Brock.
The structure is composed of radiant pinks, purples, yellows, and white planes, which pay homage to the heritage of Mexican master architects Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legorreta, as well as the country's traditional colored vernacular architecture.
When constructing Casa TEC 205, protecting the outdoor spaces was a top priority. The team created a design to preserve four large trees which existed on the site, integrating them seamlessly into the fold of the home.
"In a context where housing developments often raze all remnants of a prior life on a site, we decided to not just preserve these trees but to make them part of the project," explain the architects.
Preserving the trees was not the only decision informed by existing conditions on site; sustainability was a prime concern, too.
"Because the land slopes steeply down from the entry level, we were able to invert the conventional arrangement, placing the bedroom floor below the entry floor, instead of above—keeping the bedrooms naturally cooler, and allowing the public spaces to enjoy better views."
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Moneo Brock
Builder/General Contractor: Groupo Inmobiliario Canada, S.A. de C.V.
Structural Engineer: Sociedad de Diseño Constructivo, S.A. de C.V.
Lighting Design: AISA, Alta Ingeniería en Instalaciones, S.S. de C.V.
Sound Engineer: AISA, Alta Ingeniería en Instalaciones, S.S. de C.V.
.
