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Retired Couple Build Modern in Mexico CityView 12 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Retired Couple Build Modern in Mexico City

A retired couple looking to downsize find the solution right in their backyard.
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Paul Cremoux, an architect based in Mexico City, never thought he would build a house for his parents. "No," he says, laughing, "but they insisted, because they loved the house I made for another client."  

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