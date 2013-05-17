Carl Hansen + Maharam x 20

New York's International Contemporary Furniture Fair is gearing up this weekend, and Dwell is on hand to bring you all the action. Today we had a chance to preview Maharam's collaboration with renowned Danish furniture maker Carl Hansen & Søn. The fabric company, which was recently purchased by Herman Miller, has paired twenty upholstery patterns with varying colors and finishes of Hans Wegner's 1963 Shell Chair, still a bestseller in the Hansen catalog.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic Shell Chair, and pairing it with textiles by the likes of Alexander Girard (1957 and 1964), Josef Hoffman (1913), Koloman Moser (1901), Paul Smith, and Hella Jongerius (both contemporary) makes for a design smörgåsbord that's a must-see for ICFF 2013.

Download the Vine app for iPhone and follow along with @dwell on our six-second video adventures!