Carbon-Neutral Brick Tower Coming to MoMA's PS1 This Summer

The Living is an architecture firm known in architectural circles for its futuristic, heavily conceptual architecture that draws on synthetic biology to create form and process. This week, the studio received a double-whammy honorific, snagging the competitive MoMA/PS1 Young Architects Program commission, as well as a place in the Architectural League's Emerging Voices roster for 2014. Speaking about The Living's temporary, nearly-zero-emission design for the courtyard of PS1 in Long Island City, founder David Benjamin, told us, "It's a venue that has a really wide audience, a popular audience rather than an academic or architecture audience. We think that’s really exciting because we’ve always imagined that our ideas and our research will live out in the world, and not just in an academic setting."