Capitol Butter Dish from ODLCO

With the Democratic and Republican conventions now over, what we've all known for months now is finally official. It's Mitt vs. Barack, impressive hair vs. impressive ears, Harvard lawyer vs. Harvard lawyer in an escalating, autumn-consuming death match for the White House/free world/future of all mankind. Feeling patriotic? Feeling cynical? Feeling like a piece of buttery toast? Should that last one appeal, Republicans and Democrats alike should consider keeping that delicious, fatty spread in Morgan Carter's hilarious new Capitol Butter Dish for ODLCO. Made from porcelain in Chicago (ODLCO and POTUS's home), this clever riff on the architectural tchotchkes they sell in DC by the boatload should swiftly become a bread-and-butter addition to any design-minded table. And at just $50 apiece, you can afford to pass them out to all the fellas in your Super PAC.