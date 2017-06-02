Located right next to a natural reserve in the lush Darién province in Panama, this beautiful retreat allows its guests to immerse themselves into nature. The complex sits in a remote area among swathes of protected forests and humid lowlands, all brimming with native bird species. It’s a great alternative for those who like the idea of living comfortably in the wilderness, but don’t want to wait until they can buy their own jungle retreat.



Designed by Panama-based architects Diego J. Cambefort S., Diana V. and Bernal C., Canopy Camp Darién features structures that divide the socializing and private spaces. A two-wing building houses the entrance to the complex and common areas. In one wing, guests can find the lobby, kitchen and dining area, while in the other they can relax in a lounge space and a library. Another structure includes eight glamping tents, each with their own bathroom and open-air shower. Bird watching pathways as well as gardens offer the perfect opportunity to discover the flora and fauna of this breathtaking region.



Built as an eco-friendly retreat, the camp features suspended structures that minimize the impact on the land, solar panels, an ecological septic system, natural ventilation as well as open areas that maximize natural light. If you want to make your next vacation a bit more special, head over to the official website to find out more about the accommodation options and prices.



