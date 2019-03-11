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Before & After: A Connecticut Lake House Gets a Dose of Scandinavian Style
Less than two hours outside New York City, Candlewood Lake House blends midcentury modern charm and Nordic influences.
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When Catherine and her husband first saw their future home in the tiny Connecticut town of Sherman, an hour and a half’s drive from New York City, they were instantly charmed.
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