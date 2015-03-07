Can You Guess What This Incredible Storefront Is?
Mociun White is a wedding salon that hardly looks like one. There’s no frilly white lace, no rose potpourri, and definitely no crocheted pillows with quotes about love. Instead, it’s spare, bright, and modern. Caitlin Mociun, jewelry designer and owner, handled the design of her second Brooklyn storefront on her own. We checked in to find out what inspired her and how she pulled together the perfect shop for the non-traditional bride.
How did Mociun White come to be?
A few years ago, a number of friends started getting married. I’d go to wedding dress appointments and while there were beautiful dresses, I didn’t really feel like I ever went into a bridal salon that was aimed towards someone with my taste.
What was important in designing it?
Two things were important to me when I started designing both the space and the dresses. I really just wanted to create beautiful dresses that were flattering, but not necessarily bridal. I wanted a space that was a pleasure to be in—open and bright, exciting and inspiring. I hope that the space helps brides feel like they can do whatever they want for their wedding, even if that means wearing a yellow dress.
Speaking of color, there’s quite a lot in the space. How did you choose the colors?
The night I saw the space, the idea of color blocking the railing came to me. When I signed a lease, I went to a paint store and took every single paint chip card that had a color I liked on it. I cut out all of the fifty or so colors I liked and then started putting them out into groups. The space has twenty different colors, not including the white walls and ceiling. I started with seven colors for the bathrooms and the rounded cement stairs. Then I picked the eight colors that I painted the railings. The peach gradation colors for the shelving upstairs were the last ones I chose. I love art deco design so that inspired me. I wanted it to feel a bit warm and tropical; it’s nice to step into off the freezing cold Brooklyn streets.
How did you figure out lighting for the space?
I had such a good time picking out lighting. I really like how the light moves through the space. I started with a Bec Brittain pendant in the entrance, which is the largest and most dramatic. Then the lights get smaller, and the feeling gets more intimate as you go back and down into the space.
What suggestions do you have for brides to be?
Do a registry! Seriously. If you don’t, you’ll still get gifts, you just probably won’t love them as much as things you would have selected yourself. We’re still in the process of pulling a registry collection together, but it’s going to be really special. Half of the items we’ll offer are made to order. I'm really excited for the artists who I work with at the store to be able to branch out and make some special pieces that are harder to produce.