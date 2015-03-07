Can You Guess What This Incredible Storefront Is?

Mociun White is a wedding salon that hardly looks like one. There’s no frilly white lace, no rose potpourri, and definitely no crocheted pillows with quotes about love. Instead, it’s spare, bright, and modern. Caitlin Mociun, jewelry designer and owner, handled the design of her second Brooklyn storefront on her own. We checked in to find out what inspired her and how she pulled together the perfect shop for the non-traditional bride.

The marble topped tables in the entryway were designed with Archer Modern. The floating shelves display registry items made by local artisans.

How did Mociun White come to be?

“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”

A few years ago, a number of friends started getting married. I’d go to wedding dress appointments and while there were beautiful dresses, I didn’t really feel like I ever went into a bridal salon that was aimed towards someone with my taste.

The shop features ceramics by Robert Blue and Eric Bonnin, as well as textiles by Libeco. Mociun often helps her clients put together registries.

What was important in designing it?

Downstairs are the dresses and a show-stopping mirror.

Two things were important to me when I started designing both the space and the dresses. I really just wanted to create beautiful dresses that were flattering, but not necessarily bridal. I wanted a space that was a pleasure to be in—open and bright, exciting and inspiring. I hope that the space helps brides feel like they can do whatever they want for their wedding, even if that means wearing a yellow dress.

“The Lukas Peet hanging lights have been a favorite of mine for years. When I got this space with the high ceiling I ordered them immediately.”

Speaking of color, there’s quite a lot in the space. How did you choose the colors?

Accent colors playfully draw attention to the exposed pipes and beams.

The night I saw the space, the idea of color blocking the railing came to me. When I signed a lease, I went to a paint store and took every single paint chip card that had a color I liked on it. I cut out all of the fifty or so colors I liked and then started putting them out into groups. The space has twenty different colors, not including the white walls and ceiling. I started with seven colors for the bathrooms and the rounded cement stairs. Then I picked the eight colors that I painted the railings. The peach gradation colors for the shelving upstairs were the last ones I chose. I love art deco design so that inspired me. I wanted it to feel a bit warm and tropical; it’s nice to step into off the freezing cold Brooklyn streets.

“I hope that the space helps brides feel like they can do whatever they want for their wedding. It’s a day that should be a reflection of you as a couple, not what’s expected of you.”