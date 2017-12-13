View Photos
Camera-Inspired Artist's Studio Offers Stunning, Wide-Angle Views
By Patrick Sisson –
Christian Tonko designs a delicate artist's studio that hugs the hilly landscape.
There's a "certain conceptual ambition and playfulness" in architect Christian Tonko's Camera Lucida studio, a hillside artist's retreat he designed for friends in his Austrian hometown of Bregenz. A roughly 570-square-foot angled box of weathered steel and concrete, the aperture-like space offers a stark interior for concertation and a wide-open look at the Rhine Valley below when inspiration wanes.
