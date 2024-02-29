Cork Covers This Tiny London Extension—and Also Fills It

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: South London, United Kingdom

Architect: Delve Architects / @delvearchitects

Footprint: 1,313 square foot

Builder: CSC Build It

Structural Engineer: Cogley Structural Solutions

Photographer: Fred Howarth / @fh_otography

From the Architect: "The homeowners, couple Theo and Emily, were looking to extend and enhance their Victorian terrace home and better connect them to the garden but with some creative flair that matched their interests in design and architecture. Delve Architects’ approach was to match the context of the street and the butterfly roof of the house with a pitched design, choosing to use cork, a regenerative material, to add that all important character to the design as well as improving environmental performance.

"The resulting extension was completed in 26 weeks, adding 215 square feet to the property and strongly improving the overall thermal and environmental performance of the house.

"Sustainable material choices and low U-values were chosen throughout for all new elements, including triple glazing throughout by Ecovia. The natural cork material is used as both an external cladding, and also as an insulation—an innovative cork cladding and cork insulation has been used for the entire extension rear facade. Triple glazed units form a high air tightness and thermal value for the new extended areas, reducing energy consumption and bills.The cork cladding, has its own distinct personality and provided an inviting challenge to Delve to work with this natural material: meeting building regulations and completing the extension to a high standard in a domestic setting.

"Inside, the home is totally transformed from a pokey back room to an area filled with light and open space. The new kitchen providing much needed room for hosting an entertaining well as better connection to both outdoors and adjoining lounge area, which Delve also designed."