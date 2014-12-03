Calling All Designers: Submit Your Project for the Architizer A+Awards

Designers, take note: the third annual Architizer A+Awards is officially open for submissions. The awards recognize the very best in the world of architecture, interiors, and products. A panel of over 300 esteemed jurors—including David Rockwell, Michael Bierut , and Paola Antonelli—reviews the entries, along with 100,000 members of the public and various media outlets. The honors will be awarded at a gala during NYCxDesign week in spring 2015.

Awards are spread out over 93 categories. This year, the program includes 11 new architecture categories and 33 new product categories.

Last year's roster of winners included Bjarke Ingels Group, recognized for its Hualien Wellness & Residential Development, and Studio Gang Architects for its WMS Boathouse at Clark Park.

The deadline for submissions for the 2014-2015 awards is December 19, 2014, so submit your projects now! Find more information here.