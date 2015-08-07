Call for Submissions: Dwell Manhattan Home Tour
We are searching for unique homes in Manhattan to be featured in our celebrated modern architecture tours. Join Dwell for the dynamic weeklong celebration that is Dwell Design Week New York, which includes Dwell on Design (October 2-4) and the Dwell Manhattan Home Tour, Saturday, October 3. Architects and designers are invited to submit a home for consideration. Each home included in the tour will be featured on dwellondesign.com.
To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to hometours@dwell.com.
Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Also please indicate whether the home has been on, or is being considered for, any other tour. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured. To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! Submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.