Call for Submissions: Dwell Manhattan Home Tour

We are searching for unique homes in Manhattan to be featured in our celebrated modern architecture tours. Join Dwell for the dynamic weeklong celebration that is Dwell Design Week New York, which includes Dwell on Design (October 2-4) and the Dwell Manhattan Home Tour, Saturday, October 3. Architects and designers are invited to submit a home for consideration. Each home included in the tour will be featured on dwellondesign.com.

Violinist Joshua Bell's penthouse in the Flatiron District, designed by Charles Rose Architects.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to hometours@dwell.com.