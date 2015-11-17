Call for Submissions: Dwell Home Tours 2016

Dwell Home Tours are back and bigger than ever. Our editors are searching for unique homes to be featured in our celebrated modern architecture tours in the following cities:

Dwell's Home Tours have visited such exciting residences as architect Dan Brunn's renovated 1950s bungalow in Los Angeles’s Hancock Park neighborhood, which he transformed into a bright and open modern home for himself.

San Diego: April 15–16 (Submit by: January 11)

Manhattan/Dwell on Design New York: May 12–14 (Submit by: February 16)

Scottsdale: May 20–21 (Submit by: February 16)

Los Angeles/Dwell on Design Los Angeles: June 16, 19; June 23, 25–26 (Submit by: February 16)

Portland: August 26–27 (Submit by: April 1)

Silicon Valley: September 23–24 (Submit by: April 1)

Marin: September 30–October 1 (Submit by: April 1)

To submit your project for consideration, or to send us questions, please contact hometours@dwell.com with the following information:

three-sentence description of the project

three-sentence architect/designer bio

house name

address

designer/architect website

list of notable elements about the home

square footage of both site and structure

number of beds and baths

year constructed

transit notes

6-8 hi-res images showcasing interiors and exteriors (300 dpi when printed at 100 percent up to 6 inches wide and in CMYK)

partner logos (no more than 1 inch wide in black and white only)

Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Also please indicate whether the home has been on, or is being considered for, any other tour. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured.

To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! Submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.