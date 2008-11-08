View Photos
California Biennial
By Laure Joliet
Fifty four artists and collectives are participating in this year's California Biennial which runs until March 15th at the Newport Beach based OCMA. This year the show has expanded to include a number of off-site projects, most notably the events happening at Andrea Zittel's High Desert Test Site:
This weekend, November 7-9th, Andrea Zittel's High Desert Test Site in Joshua Tree will be hosting 14 artists, an Art Swapmeet, the opening of the Wonder Valley Institute of Contemporary Art and a play by Patrick Jackson.
Some other offsite happenings during the Biennial:
In LA at LAXART November 15
In Tijuana at Estacion Tijuana: the exhibit is up through December 15th.
In San Francisco at Queen's Nails Anex November 20–December 31.
See the whole calendar of off-site projects on OCMA's site.
