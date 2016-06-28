Cadillac Taps Gensler and Visionaire to Create the Ultimate Un-Dealership
Step into the Cadillac House on a busy SoHo corner, and you're more likely to walk away with an iced coffee—and a side of inspiration—than a new car. But that's precisely the point at the new 12,000-square-foot showroom, part of the 114-year-old brand's plan to introduce a fresh concept of American luxury—with a little help from some very connected collaborators.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The brand called on architecture giant Gensler to design the showroom, which houses a lounge, coffee shop, gallery, and retail space meant to facilitate co-collaboration and interaction. To curate the cultural content, Cadillac tapped Visionaire, whose cofounder, Cecilia Dean sees the partnership as an opportunity to be "co-conspirators."
Open to the public daily, Cadillac House is envisioned as a place where visitors can "come, get a coffee, and be blown away," Dean says.
Following up on its debut exhibition, HISSY MISSY by Geoffrey Lillemon, the gallery will continue to be a public forum for technology-forward art that might otherwise be difficult to show in a typical gallery setting."The art world hasn't caught up with digital," Dean explains. At Cadillac House, she plans to show work with "risk and confidence—without a corporate handcuff."
Cadillac House is located at 330 Hudson Street in New York City.