Cable Camouflage

Now that laptops and iPods have become like extra appendages for most of us, tangled cords and unsightly nests of cables are a constant problem. Even with the myriad systems for keeping them organized, it's almost impossible to beautify gadget-charging hubs. So it makes sense then to stop trying to hide all these wires and start making them into something that can be proudly displayed.

The Vine cell phone charger is a step in the right direction. And although it's still just a prototype (made by Microworks in Japan, the nascent studio of designer Shunsuke Umiyama), it's nice to see a company with a sense of humor and a new take on an old problem. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample



Via Via Spoon & Tamago