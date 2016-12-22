C Penthouse by Vincent Van Duysen

The concept of the project was to create an ‘urban loft’. The concrete ceiling and rough timber refer to the historical warehouses which have an architectural presence in the surrounding quay and the city. The spacious and volumetric approach is inspired by the abstract and Cubist artwork of Georges Vantongerloo, an Antwerp artist and cofounder of the art movement De Stijl. The project uses strong architectural sensitivity and qualities in a residential apartment context. The sculptural architectonic approach corresponds to the abstract expressionist art collection of the owner. The walls and floor are finished in the same material to rigorous detail as this results in a sober and textural appearance. The material selection is a manifestation of the gray tones of the Schelde and its quayside, as well referring to the Arte Povera movement where driftwood, metal, earth and concrete were used.



