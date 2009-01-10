Bük 'em, Danno





Despite the cutesy Germanic name, Büks are all-American in that they can be consumed in one short sitting—whether it's before bed or on the loo, they're perfect for today's short attention spans and single-serving consumer culture. With clean, modern covers and bold graphics, the quirkily curated selection includes public-domain classics, punchy fiction and evocative non-fiction. Buy the entire Bükapalooza set, and you're guaranteed to discover something new—like artist Jeffrey Vallance's hilariously creepy psycho-history of his infatuation with Richard Nixon (and the Nixonettes), to classics that seem fresh-as-a-daisy in light of current events, like Jonathan Swift's tongue-in-cheek cookbook, "A Modest Proposal."