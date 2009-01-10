Bük 'em, Danno
By David A. Greene
For fans of good design, great writing, and smart cultural objects, consider the Bük. Billed as "one provocative essay, short story, portfolio of pictures, collection of poems, or other surprising entertainment," individual Büks cost $1.49, the same as a new game for your iPhone (but better for your brain).



Despite the cutesy Germanic name, Büks are all-American in that they can be consumed in one short sitting—whether it's before bed or on the loo, they're perfect for today's short attention spans and single-serving consumer culture. With clean, modern covers and bold graphics, the quirkily curated selection includes public-domain classics, punchy fiction and evocative non-fiction. Buy the entire Bükapalooza set, and you're guaranteed to discover something new—like artist Jeffrey Vallance's hilariously creepy psycho-history of his infatuation with Richard Nixon (and the Nixonettes), to classics that seem fresh-as-a-daisy in light of current events, like Jonathan Swift's tongue-in-cheek cookbook, "A Modest Proposal."

