Building the Maxon House: Week 1

And then we were six. Our third son was born in the spring of 2006. With three young kids, a dog and plenty of accumulated knick-knacks, our once-spacious three-bedroom house started to feel like a pint-sized studio apartment. Our family was growing and all around us real estate was bursting at the seams with new construction. McMansions and mini-McMansions were popping up like weeds. You could have the American dream super-sized. The spigot of loans and credit flowed with seemingly no end. The economy was booming, the real-estate bubble was still a myth. We started looking around for more space and more breathing room.



We spent weekends visiting open houses and touring new construction, looking at renderings of new mini-developments within mothership master-planned communities. But visit after visit we felt increasingly lost. What started as a problem about space soon evolved into an opportunity for better living. Our experience was limited to split-level houses, condos, town homes—and, after college, a tiny rental in Manhattan. But we’d never lived in a ‘modern’ house. I make no apologies, but for us—until recently, at least—a finely built craftsman in suburbia was a dream.

2007.

With two kids enrolled in the newly minted neighborhood school, moving out of our subdivision would mean transferring schools. If we were going to make that move we were determined to make it be a big step. Just as we did when we moved to New York, then moved back to Seattle, and then moved out to the ‘burbs, our family expansion created a new opportunity. As the once-obvious choice—buying a bigger, more spacious McMansion—faded from the picture a new, more hazy but thrilling prospect emerged: Buying land, and building our Barbie dream home. But way cooler and definitely not Barbie-style.



We knew we wanted something different: something less cookie-cutter, more deliciously different, and completely us. We began searching for land. We started tearing pages out of home magazines. I started subscribing to Dwell. Where our architectural palate was once limited to only Victorians and faux-Craftsmans, it now exploded into a world of mid-century modern, prefab, ‘green’ houses, and Northwest Modern. Notebooks accumulated. Magazines sprawled across our coffee table.



Calling us naive at that point would be an understatement. After all, our previous just-add-water suburban house sprouted up out of the ground in six short months with one trip to the store to pick out "upgrades." We had no budget. No knowledge. No resources. And we still lived in a house we owned, in an economy that was starting to bubble and would soon bust at the seams.



After visiting as least a dozen sites, one afternoon I got a call from my wife that put our dreams into light-speed mode. She was trolling real estate sites looking at properties. I remember only a few words: 21 acres. Small town. Forested acreage. Valley view. Visit tonight. This was Spring 2007.

To be continued...