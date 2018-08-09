Subscribe
Lou Maxon
Latest
Construction Diary: Building a Forest Haven With Olson Kundig Architects (Part Two)
In the second half of his construction log, creative director Lou Maxon chronicles the building of his modern forest retreat with...
Lou Maxon
Construction Diary: Building a Forest Haven With Olson Kundig Architects (Part One)
Seattle–based creative director Lou Maxon recounts the thrills and trials of ditching the suburbs, buying 21 acres, and building...
Lou Maxon
Q&A: Architect Tom Kundig Gives Us His Take on Building the Maxon House
Architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig Architects speaks to his client Lou Maxon about their decade-plus journey in building a...
Lou Maxon
Building the Maxon House: Week 22
In our latest Backstory series, Seattleite Lou Maxon recounts the thrills and trials of ditching the suburbs, buying property,...
Lou Maxon
Building the Maxon House: Week 16
In our latest Backstory series, Seattleite Lou Maxon recounts the thrills and trials of ditching the suburbs, buying property,...
Lou Maxon
Building the Maxon House: Week 15
In our latest Backstory series, Seattleite Lou Maxon recounts the thrills and trials of ditching the suburbs, buying property,...
Lou Maxon