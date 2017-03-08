Building Community
View Photos

Building Community

Add to
Like
Share
By Georgina Gustin
With a clean-lined new loft building designed by El Dorado Inc., a fleet of hip galleries, and a burgeoning creative class, Wichita is anything but plains.
Downtown Wichita offers a compelling mix of old—such as a weathered concrete sign by the train tracks at the disused Union Station on Douglas Avenue.

Downtown Wichita offers a compelling mix of old—such as a weathered concrete sign by the train tracks at the disused Union Station on Douglas Avenue.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

One view of the Finn Lofts' southwest corner includes a cut-out rain screen.

One view of the Finn Lofts' southwest corner includes a cut-out rain screen.

Photo Categories:
A social creature who seems to know everyone, Loft J occupant Jamil Malone has hosted several "alcohol-themed" parties and manages to wedge as many as 20 people into his studio. The gatherings are like gallery openings, with the walls of Malone's apartment displaying a roving selection of locally produced art.

A social creature who seems to know everyone, Loft J occupant Jamil Malone has hosted several "alcohol-themed" parties and manages to wedge as many as 20 people into his studio. The gatherings are like gallery openings, with the walls of Malone's apartment displaying a roving selection of locally produced art.

Photo Categories:
Architect Douglas Stockman says the building's charcoal-and-orange exterior coloring was "intended to reflect the dynamic character of the neighborhood." Here, it provides a festive backdrop to the residents' semi-annual Finn Lofts community party.

Architect Douglas Stockman says the building's charcoal-and-orange exterior coloring was "intended to reflect the dynamic character of the neighborhood." Here, it provides a festive backdrop to the residents' semi-annual Finn Lofts community party.

When six enterprising Wichitans banded together in 2008 to turn an old downtown broom factory into sleek new lofts, they gave themselves a guiding mantra: Don’t scare away the artists.

The Commerce Arts District, located near the railroad tracks in downtown Wichita, is the heart of the city’s emerging art scene. In recent years, galleries and studios have sprung up alongside gritty manufacturing shops that produce everything from cabinets to urinal cakes. So when the investors began having grand residential visions for the boxy factory, they knew they had to strike the right chord—or risk pushing away the gentrification-averse creative types who give the neighborhood its life.

The investors and architects met with the neighborhood’s artist pioneers to get their thoughts about what kind of development would best suit the community and persuade them they had no desire to be a character-crushing Bigfoot. "We paid close attention to not creating something that would have the arts community saying ‘We’re out of here,’" explains Douglas Stockman of the Kansas City architecture firm El Dorado Inc. "The project definitely cleaned things up, but we were careful to keep a certain rawness. We didn’t want to fix everything."

They probably couldn’t have even if they had tried. The building, built to make brooms in the 1920s but most recently used as an appliance warehouse, had plenty of rough edges: The floors were battered; there were no operating windows and no heating or air conditioning; a long-ago fire had damaged parts of the building; and what appeared to be a giant box from the outside wasn’t particularly square inside, nor accommodating to the linear demands of modern design.

"It looks like a block, but it’s actually more of a trapezoid," Stockman jokes. "When we first got the drawings, we thought: There’s not a right angle in this place." To transform the raw 22,500-square-foot space—previously known simply as the Finn after its former owner—into the livable, sun-filled Finn Lofts, the architects designed a new building inside the shell of an old one. They also added a third floor, which created space for eight two-story penthouse apartments, each with vertiginous light wells that let the sun in. "We used a kind of carving and adding approach," Stockman explains. Altogether, the building now houses 25 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, each one configured slightly differently to fit within the building like jigsaw pieces.

By adding the top floor, covering the exterior in cedar strips, and installing custom windows that mu­ffle the sounds of the nearby railroad tracks, the architects transformed the hulking industrial building into a multitextured, multidimensional structure—something gallery hoppers along South Commerce Street can admire from the curb. With its high wooden ceilings, original floors, and scuffed, exposed brick—in some places still marked with graffiti—the building is a compelling mix of polish and rusticity, with a frontier-meets-urban feel. Stockman clad some of the hallways with old lumber salvaged from the center of the building, some of it blackened by fire and roof tar. "It was really important to us to focus on the common spaces," says Stockman. "People are going to inhabit their own spaces in their own way, so why not make the common spaces more interesting? For us, it was about creating a complete experience."

The tenants are also the beneficiaries of some unexpected, but very Wichitan, pleasures. Train cars frequently lumber along the tracks behind the building, bearing all kinds of loads, including the occasional fuselage of a Boeing 737, manufactured a few miles away. "It’s our rolling art show," says Keith Bishop, a Web developer who shares the one-bedroom Loft B with his wife, Melissa.

The crooked old building seems to be adjusting to its new role. "I’ll hear creaking every once in a while," says Jamil Malone, of Loft J. "Sometimes a piece of brick falls off the wall. I think it’s totally getting used to us, and we’re getting used to it." The surrounding community is embracing the change, too, albeit cautiously. "The design is beautiful and it complements the area," says Mitch Willis, artist and proprietor of the Go Away Garage, a gallery and custom motorcycle workshop next door to the Finn. "I guess I would say we’re hopeful."
 

The new outdoor wall mural in progress by artist Seth Depiesse on Main Street.

The new outdoor wall mural in progress by artist Seth Depiesse on Main Street.

 

A patio protected by a steel-and-cedar-slat trellis accommodates a meeting between (left to right) contractor Mark Farha, building owners and developers Brock Oaks and David Farha, and owner and contractor Ted Farha.

A patio protected by a steel-and-cedar-slat trellis accommodates a meeting between (left to right) contractor Mark Farha, building owners and developers Brock Oaks and David Farha, and owner and contractor Ted Farha.

Finn Lofts by the Numbers

A wider look at the screened patio attached to the Finn Lofts.

A wider look at the screened patio attached to the Finn Lofts.

 

Loft B tenants Melissa and Keith Bishop downsized from a 3,000 square foot space to a cozy 720 square foot loft. "We downsized our lives," Melissa says. "We streamlined."

Loft B tenants Melissa and Keith Bishop downsized from a 3,000 square foot space to a cozy 720 square foot loft. "We downsized our lives," Melissa says. "We streamlined."

Address: 430 South Commerce Street, Wichita, Kansas

The clean lines and, in Loft R's case, balcony with a view of downtown's skyline suit Robert Vanselow's urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says.

The clean lines and, in Loft R's case, balcony with a view of downtown's skyline suit Robert Vanselow's urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says.

Lofts: 25

Wichita's OldTown Theatre Grill where you can eat dinner while watching a movie.

Wichita's OldTown Theatre Grill where you can eat dinner while watching a movie.

Mixed-use commercial space: 7,680 square feet

The Fisch Haus collective, home to resident artists Patrick Duegaw and Elizabeth Stevenson.

The Fisch Haus collective, home to resident artists Patrick Duegaw and Elizabeth Stevenson.

Loft size: 560 to 1,300 square feet

Wichitans satisfy their sweet tooth at the Donut Whole, which serves more than 25 varieties of donuts every day.

Wichitans satisfy their sweet tooth at the Donut Whole, which serves more than 25 varieties of donuts every day.

Rent: $750 to $1,600

The photography-focused Gallery at Dock 410.

The photography-focused Gallery at Dock 410.

First tenant: July 2010

Construction: 13 months

Total construction budget: $2.9 million

Original square footage: 22,500

Renovated square footage: 30,000