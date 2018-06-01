Building a Chef-Worthy Kitchen for Both the Experienced and the Aspiring Home Cook

Chris Tosdevin, owner and operator of bulthaup Santa Monica (a partner of bulthaup systems), has been helping clients design their kitchens for over 30 years. At his showroom in southern California, he regularly hosts Michelin rated chefs to perform demonstrations for homeowners and architects alike, showing guests exactly what their appliances are capable of. "I try to get people to shake off their ideas of what a kitchen should be," says Tosdevin. Opening up people’s minds to possibilities, he claims, is key to helping people create the kitchen that meets their every need. Since the beginning of his career, Tosdevin has worked almost exclusively with Miele. "We want clients to have the highest quality product," he says. Below, Tosdevin explains what makes for a high functioning kitchen, and why he trusts Miele to make any cooking space extraordinary.

"Lots of our kitchens are open to living and great rooms," Tosdevin says, "so it’s important for the kitchen to be functional like a kitchen, but look like furniture."

"It’s easy to make something look sexy but to actually live in it...it’s important to design it right," says Tosdevin. Not only do Miele Ranges offer harmonious design with any setting, but also intuitive controls and extraordinary automation, creating both a beautiful and high functioning cooking space.

Tosdevin’s first step in working with any client on designing their ideal kitchen is asking them to be realistic about how they use their space, and often has to shift client’s preconceived notions about their appliances. "They think bigger is always better," he says. "Compact appliances are very efficient. You can put a 25-pound turkey in a 24-inch oven." His ultimate goal is that every part of a kitchen space is used, maximizing both appliance potential and storage space. "It’s trying to understand a family’s true culinary needs." For this reason, Miele’s variety of appliance sizes, created to meet the needs of every consumer, is an ideal partner for Tosdevin’s work.

Some of Tosdevin’s favorite Miele features are "shortcuts" on the oven to help cooking novices prepare meals. "For someone who isn’t a chef and just wants to cook a couple fillets of fish, there are MasterChef automatic programs that are built in."

Tosdevin is prepared to help his clients create a good-looking kitchen, but his main priority is function. Just as Miele’s appliances are tested to last up to 20 years, Tosdevin’s kitchens are designed to live an equally long life, and see a lot of heavy use. This is where his live chef demonstrations come into play; Tosdevin calls on the best chefs available to educate his clients on using their kitchens, but more importantly to educate architects on building them to meet a cook’s needs. Workflow is key. Tosdevin says he’s been in kitchens where, "you need roller blades to make a sandwich." In his work, Tosdevin prioritizes livability alongside sleek design.

Miele’s QuickIntense Wash program cleans dishes in only 58 minutes, and the availability of a handleless design (you simply knock twice to open) means it fits in seamlessly with any decor.

Miele’s MasterCool appliances greet users with a food-driven menu system that is easy to view and adjust for each of its independent cooling zones, maintaining optimum conditions for specific foods.

In line with Tosdevin’s functional approach, Miele’s intuitive features amplify a cooking space and elevate any chef’s abilities. "Miele has been smart about trying to take the intimidation factor out of the new technology," says Tosdevin. He’s seen clients shy away from smart tech, afraid to take the leap. But Miele’s intuitive features make cooking easy. "There are varying levels of cook in any household," he says. Miele’s MasterChef automatic programs help novices improve their skills. Additionally, Tosdevin relies on Miele appliances because of their longevity. "People use a lot of buzzwords today about green technology and what’s environmentally correct, but if something lasts ten or 20 years, it’s a better green argument," he says.

Miele's combination of sleek design and intuitive functionality make it a natural choice for Tosdevin, whose beautiful designs always work in tandem with efficiency. "They've always been an easy fit for me," he says.

Tosdevin says Miele has always been an easy fit for him and his clients, and sites the appliances’ longevity as a big factor. "Dealing with companies you trust and that stand behind their product make business more pleasurable."

Miele’s combination of sleek design and intuitive functionality make it a natural choice for Tosdevin, whose beautiful designs always work in tandem with efficiency. In particular, Miele’s singular logic across their appliance line keeps things simple for Tosdevin’s clients. "Once you’ve mastered one, it’s the same for all the built-in pieces," he says. "The menus all look familiar. And it’s intuitive." Tosdevin has noticed that many other appliance companies have failed to innovate, but Miele is an exception. It’s what’s kept him coming back to the brand for over 20 years. "They’ve always been an easy fit for me," he says. As a whole, Miele’s entire suite of appliances—from ranges, to refrigerators and dishwashers—are designed with the home cook in mind, capable of producing master chef quality meals with intuitive functions for a cook of any level. By combining a functional layout with the appliances that fit a client’s specific needs, Tosdevin is able to create extraordinary kitchen experiences.

