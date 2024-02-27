In Pasadena, a Moody Buff & Hensman Midcentury Hits the Market for $3M

Location: 300 Anita Drive, Pasadena, California

Price: $2,995,000

Architect: Buff & Hensman

Renovation Designer: Stephani Gan

Year Built: 1959

Footprint: 2,304 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "New to the market is a midcentury home situated in the heart of Pasadena’s San Rafael Hills. Beautifully designed and meticulously renovated, this iconic residence has original influence from the celebrated duo of Buff & Hensman. Situated on a spacious lot and elevated above the street, this home offers a seamless blend of indoor/outdoor living with sophisticated design that honors the original aesthetics of the home without sacrificing modern comforts. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an abundance of natural light and incredible views of the San Gabriel Mountains; warm, wood-paneled ceilings and beams; a stone fireplace; and elegant bathrooms. A spacious second downstairs living room flows seamlessly to the pristine, landscaped yard with many native plants. The home’s midcentury roots endure, but have been updated for contemporary living."