In Pasadena, a Moody Buff & Hensman Midcentury Hits the Market for $3M
Location: 300 Anita Drive, Pasadena, California
Price: $2,995,000
Architect: Buff & Hensman
Renovation Designer: Stephani Gan
Year Built: 1959
Footprint: 2,304 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 acres
From the Agent: "New to the market is a midcentury home situated in the heart of Pasadena’s San Rafael Hills. Beautifully designed and meticulously renovated, this iconic residence has original influence from the celebrated duo of Buff & Hensman. Situated on a spacious lot and elevated above the street, this home offers a seamless blend of indoor/outdoor living with sophisticated design that honors the original aesthetics of the home without sacrificing modern comforts. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an abundance of natural light and incredible views of the San Gabriel Mountains; warm, wood-paneled ceilings and beams; a stone fireplace; and elegant bathrooms. A spacious second downstairs living room flows seamlessly to the pristine, landscaped yard with many native plants. The home’s midcentury roots endure, but have been updated for contemporary living."
300 Anita Drive in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Lauren Reichenberg of Compass.
