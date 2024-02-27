SubscribeSign In
In Pasadena, a Moody Buff & Hensman Midcentury Hits the Market for $3M

Crafted from stone, wood, and glass, the 1959 home has been refreshed with a matte black facade and monochromatic interiors.
Location: 300 Anita Drive, Pasadena, California

Price: $2,995,000

Architect: Buff & Hensman

Renovation Designer: Stephani Gan

Year Built: 1959

Footprint: 2,304 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "New to the market is a midcentury home situated in the heart of Pasadena’s San Rafael Hills. Beautifully designed and meticulously renovated, this iconic residence has original influence from the celebrated duo of Buff & Hensman. Situated on a spacious lot and elevated above the street, this home offers a seamless blend of indoor/outdoor living with sophisticated design that honors the original aesthetics of the home without sacrificing modern comforts. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an abundance of natural light and incredible views of the San Gabriel Mountains; warm, wood-paneled ceilings and beams; a stone fireplace; and elegant bathrooms. A spacious second downstairs living room flows seamlessly to the pristine, landscaped yard with many native plants. The home’s midcentury roots endure, but have been updated for contemporary living."

The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.

Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.

Wood-paneled ceilings and beams continue in each of the three bedrooms.

A second living room awaits on the lower level, which opens to the landscaped backyard via tall glass doors.

In the tiered backyard, wooden stairs lead to a large gravel patio, complete with a concrete firepit.

