Budget Breakdown: $91K and Vintage Flair Revive a Flat in One of Paris’s Coolest Buildings
A small apartment renovation in Orgues de Flandre—a brutalist ’70s development built as social housing—includes a kitchen-focused layout, storage solutions, and secondhand finds.
Text by
When Marine Etoubleau and Thibault Pailloux were looking to buy an apartment in Paris, the art directors had big ideas for a contemporary, design-led home. But they weren’t sure exactly how far their modest budget would stretch. When they came across a rundown apartment in an iconic development in the 19th arrondissement, however, they saw a way forward.
Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.