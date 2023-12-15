See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Budget Breakdown: A Diner-Style Booth Is the Beating Heart of This Refreshed Family Home in France

The cherry-red banquette is wrapped in glass, allowing the parents and their kids to keep in touch from across the updated 19th-century residence.
Wanting more space for raising their four children and hosting extended family, doctors Paul-Louis and Elena Evrard found a mid-nineteenth century two-story home situated in Asnières-sur-Seine, a suburb about five miles from the center of Paris. With abundant space and a modest garden, it offered a serene context for family life without sacrificing city living, thanks to a seven-minute commuter train journey that provides quick access to Paris’s Grands Boulevards district and its belle époque charm.

