SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: A Houston Family Nearly Doubles the Floor Plan of Their Beloved Bungalow for $391KView 21 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: A Houston Family Nearly Doubles the Floor Plan of Their Beloved Bungalow for $391K

So what if they went $100K over? A standing-seam metal roof, expert millwork, a playroom with a climbing wall, and a powder-blue motif make it all theirs.
Text by
Photos by
View 21 Photos

Every design project has at least one pivotal decision-making moment that impacts the remainder of the plan—and the outcome of the build. For architect Eric Hughes, a cofounder of architecture firm HR Design Dept., one such moment came during the renovation of the 1938 bungalow he lived in with his wife, Emily, and five-year-old son, Clark.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsBudget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive