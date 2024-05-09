This Ski Cabin’s Spiral Stair Doubles as... a Woodburning Stove?

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The client’s brief was to design a functional, compact building for the manager of a ski resort within the built-up area of the Horní Malá Úpa village.

"The asymmetrical cross-shaped layout of the home consists of two equally sized masses, with each arm housing a different function offering a unique view. Notably, the dining area offers seating by a window with a view topped by the silhouette of Sněžka. At the intersection of the axis, there is a spiral staircase that winds around a chimney and offers a pleasant sitting area by the fireplace.

"The building is designed as a lightweight single-story wooden structure with a residential attic, resting on a concrete foundation slab that floats above the adjacent terrain in the summer, and levels with the snow cover in the winter.

"The facade, made of unplanned spruce boards, is coated with red paint, which is historically characteristic of wooden mountain buildings. Wood is also integrated into the interior, in the form of exposed structural elements, as well as the floor and all custom-made furniture, which are crafted from solid spruce."