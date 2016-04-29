Brooklyn's Finest Unite for BKLYN DESIGNS 2016

Garrison Architects



Garrison Architects will present their Post Disaster Prototype during the show. The DUMBO-based architecture firm developed the project for the New York City Office of Emergency Management. Hired by American Manufactured Structures and Services (AMSS), the firm designed a modular post-disaster housing prototype for displaced city residents in the event of a catastrophic natural or man-made disaster. The units are able to be deployed in less than 15 hours in various configurations that can accommodate multi-story and multi-family situations. Although primarily designed for emergencies, the modular units can be used for private residences or multi-family developments.