Brooklyn's Finest Unite for BKLYN DESIGNS 2016
From handcrafted design to sustainable accessories and products, BKLYN DESIGNS will feature over fifty emerging designers and established brands from around the borough. A special showcase of work by Pratt students and alumni will be exhibited alongside the esteemed roster. In addition to exhibitors, the BKLYN BUYS curated marketplace and American Design Club pop-up & media point will connect local talents together for a curated selection of accessories, jewelry, and distinct design objects.
The 3-day event is May 6-8, 2016 at the Brooklyn Expo Center on 72 Noble Street in Greenpoint. You can register here to purchase tickets and attend.
Schedule
The show opens on Friday from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visitors can attend the show on Saturday at 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday at 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.