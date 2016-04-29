Brooklyn's Finest Unite for BKLYN DESIGNS 2016
View Photos

Brooklyn's Finest Unite for BKLYN DESIGNS 2016

By Matthew Keeshin
Manhattan doesn’t get to have all the fun during NYCxDesign. Brooklyn is set for the return of BKLYN DESIGNS at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint from May 6-8, 2016. Here are just a few exhibitors we are excited to see this year.

From handcrafted design to sustainable accessories and products, BKLYN DESIGNS will feature over fifty emerging designers and established brands from around the borough. A special showcase of work by Pratt students and alumni will be exhibited alongside the esteemed roster. In addition to exhibitors, the BKLYN BUYS curated marketplace and American Design Club pop-up & media point will connect local talents together for a curated selection of accessories, jewelry, and distinct design objects. 

The 3-day event is May 6-8, 2016 at the Brooklyn Expo Center on 72 Noble Street in Greenpoint. You can register here to purchase tickets and attend.

WrenLab Ceramics

Each wheel-thrown porcelain vase is unique and coated a clear celadon glaze.

Schedule

Beth Bolgla Ceramics

Beth Bolgla is a visual artist known for her pottery. Her stoneware collections are comprised of mugs, bowls, plates, teapots, and vases.

The show opens on Friday from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visitors can attend the show on Saturday at 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday at 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. 
 

CaribBEING

CaribBEING is a boutique non-profit organization whose mission is to build community through the lens of the Caribbean cinema, culture, and art. Products include Caribbean-inspired, tote bags, tea towels, textiles, pouches, and stationery.

Come Out to the Coast

If the texture looks familiar, the studio's signature Bubble Planters are actually made from casting found bubble wrap with gypsum cement and epoxy resin.

De Islas

De Islas creates textile designs featuring original hand-drawn patterns for the home, upholstery, and wardobe.

Evan Z. Crane

Evan Z. Crane is a Brooklyn-born manufacturer who combines traditional furniture making techniques with current technology. His designs connect seasoned craftsmanship with enduring sustainability to make modern heirlooms.

Garrison Architects

Garrison Architects will present their Post Disaster Prototype during the show. The DUMBO-based architecture firm developed the project for the New York City Office of Emergency Management. Hired by American Manufactured Structures and Services (AMSS), the firm designed a modular post-disaster housing prototype for displaced city residents in the event of a catastrophic natural or man-made disaster. The units are able to be deployed in less than 15 hours in various configurations that can accommodate multi-story and multi-family situations. Although primarily designed for emergencies, the modular units can be used for private residences or multi-family developments.

Hendo

HENDO creates handcrafted solid wood and steel furniture influenced by midcentury modern design. At the show, Hendo will present several new designs that feature seating, small tables, and shelving.

Mark Jupiter

Mark Jupiter is an award-winning designer known for his handmade pieces that are all produced in Brooklyn.