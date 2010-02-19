Brook Farm General Store
Like Labour and Wait, Brook Farm General Store carries classic items for the home, like stoneware pitchers, wooden bottle brushes, and porcelain soap dishes. "We carry a wide and ever-changing range of new and vintage items from home accessories to jewelry to camping gear, but we tend to lean toward clean, simple classics that are well-crated and will last for many years," they say. Unlike their British counterpart, however, Brook Farm General Store ships anywhere in the world.
