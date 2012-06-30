British Brand Mulberry Opens S.F. Outpost
British Brand Mulberry Opens S.F. Outpost

By Olivia Martin
British clothing company Mulberry opened their first West Coast boutique in San Francisco this past week.

Located in a 19th-century building on Grant Avenue, one of San Francisco's famed shopping streets, Mulberry loosely structured the space around the concept of a home. The store is divided into a garden area with seasonal floral arrangements, a formal "drawing room," and a gallery space currently filled with British photography from the Vogue archives.

Although the brand decided to leave some elements of the existing infrastructure, like steel supports and exposed brick walls, they also added details from their Bond Street store such as brass fretwork panels, porcelain tiled walls, and dark wood flooring.

Dwell was unable to resist an invitation to check out the new digs and admire the lovely display of luxury wares. We particularly liked the metal-trimmed glass display boxes on the walls filled with Mulberry’s newest line of handbags and the contrasting texture of the painted steel supports with the porcelain tile. While we would like to see more local art up in the gallery space, we will definitely be stopping by in the future—if only to admire each week’s fresh flowers.

The entrance to Mulberry's Grant Avenue boutique is colorful with local blooms and their latest handbag collection. Photo courtesy of Mulberry.

The entrance to Mulberry's Grant Avenue boutique is colorful with local blooms and their latest handbag collection. Photo courtesy of Mulberry.

This view from the mezzanine shows all three stories of the boutique. The retail area takes up two floors while the third is a gallery-art space.

This view from the mezzanine shows all three stories of the boutique. The retail area takes up two floors while the third is a gallery-art space.

This view from the gallery shows the ceiling fixtures and highlights the boutique's minimalist feel.

This view from the gallery shows the ceiling fixtures and highlights the boutique's minimalist feel.