British Brand Mulberry Opens S.F. Outpost

Located in a 19th-century building on Grant Avenue, one of San Francisco's famed shopping streets, Mulberry loosely structured the space around the concept of a home. The store is divided into a garden area with seasonal floral arrangements, a formal "drawing room," and a gallery space currently filled with British photography from the Vogue archives.



Although the brand decided to leave some elements of the existing infrastructure, like steel supports and exposed brick walls, they also added details from their Bond Street store such as brass fretwork panels, porcelain tiled walls, and dark wood flooring.



Dwell was unable to resist an invitation to check out the new digs and admire the lovely display of luxury wares. We particularly liked the metal-trimmed glass display boxes on the walls filled with Mulberry’s newest line of handbags and the contrasting texture of the painted steel supports with the porcelain tile. While we would like to see more local art up in the gallery space, we will definitely be stopping by in the future—if only to admire each week’s fresh flowers.