Brit + Co Unleashes Creativity at Re:Make 2016

Artisans, entrepreneurs, and bloggers alike are gathering in San Francisco this weekend for the return of Brit+Co’s Re:Make Summit and Festival . Now in it’s fourth year, visitors can participate in free workshops and live performances while snacking on treats from local food trucks and perusing through of Brit + Co’s favorite makers. The festivities begin today when attendees can hear leading experts share their experiences and insight at the Re:Make Summit . Brit + Co is bringing together professionals from across creative industries including Tyra Banks, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo, entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso, comedian Grace Helbig, Birchbox founder Katia Beauchamp, and more.

At the festival tomorrow, visitors can channel their inner artist by taking part in workshops to practice their painting, gold leaf skills, and—for the graphic design aficionados—hand lettering. After shopping through jewelry makers, illustrators, and designers, the activities keep going with sets by DJ Haute Toddy and DJ China G.

Re:Make takes place in the Festival Pavilion at the Fort Mason Center, located on the San Francisco waterfront from September 30, 2016—October 1, 2016. Register here for Re:Make Summit.