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A Curvaceous Revamp Fills a Dark Sydney Terrace House With Light and Harbor Views
Stafford Architecture sculpts the interior of a Darling Point home to provide soaring ceilings and views of Rushcutters Bay.
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When an empty-nester couple bought a terrace house in Darling Point, a harborside suburb in Sydney, they wanted to transform it into a contemporary, light-filled home—and take advantage of the spectacular views to Rushcutters Bay. "Our brief was to create a more functional and open plan for the home," reveals Bronwyn Litera, architect at Stafford Architecture. "The biggest driver, though, was to bring in more light as the existing house was full of dark, pokey rooms and buried into the hill."
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Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.
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