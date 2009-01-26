Breakfast with Barack

I'm not talking about nameplates, plaques, or awards; these plates are the kind that TV infomercials have made synonymous with the word "commemorative". The difference, though, is the difference between Franklin Mint and Shepard Fairey.



Indeed, Fairey, the designer of the epic Barack Obama "Hope" poster, has issued a plate set featuring the same iconic style and primary colors—the background is lettered with "44th president", "this is our time", and other words and phrases of hope.







The set is available at The Future Perfect in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and TenOverSix in Los Angeles.