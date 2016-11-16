Breakfast Nook Modern Lighting Inside a Modern Manhattan Home





The cozy, little breakfast nook is becoming all the rage inside modern kitchens. Often accompanied by cushioned bench seating, warm sunny windows, and a welcoming table, a breakfast nook is the perfect place to start your morning routine. Lauren Rubin Architecture used our Crystal Solitaire modern lights with a Linear-2 canopy to achieve this breakfast nook's sleek and minimal design. Our lighting canopies offer the opportunity to mix and match pendant shapes, colors, and cord lengths. With that in mind, just imagine the possibilities for your own breakfast nook modern lighting.