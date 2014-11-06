Break Out of a Shell Chair Rut with Muuto's Wood Eco-Fiber Version
Muuto's new Fiber Chair may elicit a double-take upon first glance: its composite seat is molded with round edges, and it's perched atop economical wire legs, or a cross base. It's categorically Eamesian. Look closer, however, and you'll notice a more squared-off volume with a deeper bucket seat and softer edges. But keep in mind that the overwhelmingly popular shell chair designed by Charles and Ray Eames is as much about its materials and the industrial process used to make it as it is about the silhouette. Iskos—Berlin, a design duo based in Muuto's hometown of Copenhagen, took cues from the iconic design in creating an adaptable chair with updated, eco-friendly materials. After four years of experimentation, and following a detailed brief from Muuto's founders, Boris Berlin and Aleksej Iskos arrived at their ideal wood-and-plastic composite that incorporates 25% wood fibers, 70% PP (polyproplene) and 5% coloured polyproplene.
The Fiber Chair, which is completely recyclable, is currently available in seven colors with four base options. Speaking to the variegation in the composite's surface, Berlin says, "We demand a certain level of uniformity—though if you ask me I’d accept much less uniformity than that. But customers demand that even wooden chairs have the same pattern. But [variation] is beautiful, right? It’s like our face: Marks and freckles make us beautiful."
