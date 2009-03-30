Brazilian Design at the MoMA Store

The Museum of Modern Art's Design Store has been running regionally-sourced collections in their retails shops and online. Currently they've got an excellent array of products from Korea, and next up they'll be bringing work from Brazil.
During a visit to New York last week, I attended a preview of the Brazilian collection, which was absolutely as vibrant and beautiful as you'd expect from a country known for brilliant color and breathtaking natural habitats. I wanted to buy a few of the items on the spot, but I'll be eagerly awaiting their May release.
The collection focuses on locally sourced materials—many of them environmentally-minded—like coconut, eucalyptus, and Brazilian white clay. The objects range in scale from small jewelry and vases to stools and even a large lounge chair designed by the Campana Brothers. A short preview of the collection follows (or you can view it as a slideshow by clicking in the upper right corner of this post), and you'll be able to see the rest on the MoMA site soon.
