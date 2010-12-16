Braided Rag Vessels

It's not everyday you have the chance to chat with someone who's described as "owning an eponymous company that creates stuffed animals," so I got in touch with Sian to hear a little more about her unique occupation.

(note! :: the instructions are from the book, and I took the accompanying snaps of my vase-in-progress)



Materials (for one 6 x 3" vessel)



-Scrap fabric (such as old clothing, sheets, leftover pieces from other projects, etc.)



-Matching sewing thread



Tools



-Measuring tape



-2 safety pins



-Scissors



-Hand-sewing needle



-Straight pins

1. Tear fabric into strips, 2" wide x 36" long. Tie the three strips together into a knot at one end.

2. Braid the strips together. The final braid will need to be about 10' long, but it is best to work in 36" segments. Sew additional strips to the end of braided strips as you go until you achieve the total length.







Meet Bette, a pretty damn adorable 3-D pet made by Sian Keegan.

Not many can list their occupation as stuffed animal maker (!). How did you establish yourself in such a niche field? And how would you describe what you do?

3. Undo the knot and braid the remainder of strips at that end. Attach a safety pin securely to either end of the 10' braid. With scissors, trim each end at an angle. Using your needle and thread, sew each end of the braid to secure it and remove each of the safety pins.

I started making the stuffed animals in 2006, but they didn't really take off until a couple of years later when I began offering custom pieces. I make custom three-dimensional portraits of pets based on photos sent in by their owners. I mainly do stuffed dogs and cats, but I've also done rabbits and couple of pet rats.

4. On a work surface, lay the braid flat. Take one end of the braid and coil the braid around itself in a circular motion to create the base of your container. Create a 3" base. Pin each row of the coil into place.

You use almost exclusively recycled fabrics. Why are you drawn to them?

5. Using your needle and thread, make small stitches between the braided rows of the coil to secure. Remove the pins when complete.

Mostly out of concern for the environment, but also I enjoy working with a limited range of materials. It can actually make things easier to have fewer choices, and you end up with a more interesting product when you use vintage or found fabrics. Sometimes I'll have a piece of fabric for years before I find the right use for it.

And the Sian-made Wally, who literally could not be any cuter. Literally.

Most rewarding part of the job?

6. When the base is secure, you will start building the vessel upward. Holding the excess braid so the flat side is facing out and is uniformly flush, coil the braid on top of the base, pinning each row into place as you go.

I love making my 3D Pet Portraits. Its a lot of fun to receive photos from pet owners and hear about their dogs' and cats' little quirks. They all love their pets so much, and many of them are ordering portraits of pets they have lost. It feels great to be able to give them a little something tangible they can hold on to to remember their pet.

7. Using a needle and thread, stitch between each row. Remove the pins when complete.

Most challenging part of the job?

8. Tuck the top end of the braid into the vessel, making sure the top of the vessel is flat, and sew in place.

Everything I make tends to take a really long time! Budgeting enough time for each project and being honest with myself about how long something will take is definitely a big challenge.

And here's my little mantle tableau. I put some twigs wrapped in embroidery floss in there for a bit of color, and surrounded it with some wooden bud vases that my grandpa made. Lookin' good! This project was seriously perfect for a drizzly afternoon indoors. The next one I make I'll try with a softer knit that might have less strays threads to trim away in the end, and it's tilting a little, so I will make sure that when I'm pinning it up it stays straight. Loads of fun, though, and I'd very highly recommend trying out your own textile vessels.

Who are your favorite designers?

Another festive fabric from Sian.



I've always loved Alexander Girard 's work. I'm also inspired by the many young artists/designers I've met while living in Brooklyn the past several years. There are so many talented people here!

Here's a selection of Sian's digitally printed fabrics, available for purchase here.