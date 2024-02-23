Bradley Cooper Buys a House Near Gigi Hadid’s Family Farm, and Other Celebrity Real Estate News

What would you do if your significant other of about five months purchased a 33-acre estate right down the road from your mom’s house? (Complicating the question is the fact that your significant other, in this scenario, is Bradley Cooper.) Ponder that—plus whether you’d line up to attend a divorce clear-out garage sale, hosted by the former couple themselves (complicating that is that Busy Philipps is one of the hosts)—in this edition of celebrity real estate news.



Have you had enough of the public frenzy around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Travis Kelce probably has, too. According to Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles player and Travis’s brother), Travis had to move out of his former Kansas City home because of the nonstop attention brought by his and Swift’s relationship. "People were just staying by his house," Jason said during a recent appearance on "The Big Podcast With Shaq." In October, Travis bought a $6 million mansion in a gated Kansas City community, hoping for more privacy. "And the first day he moved into the new house," Jason said, "somebody knocks on the back window." Terrifying! I guess sometimes, for love, you have to give up any reasonable expectation of privacy, even in your own home.

Other times, for love, you have to buy a farmhouse near where your girlfriend’s mom lives. Bradley Cooper reportedly just spent $6.5 million on a stunning 33-acre property within a short driving distance of Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania home. Hadid (a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star) is the mother of his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom Cooper has been linked since October. The New Hope estate spans 6,300 square feet, includes seven bedrooms and six baths, and has a guesthouse, a pool, and a pond. Cooper grew up about an hour away, in Philadelphia, so that makes the purchase slightly less…weird. But still—quite a move, for a fairly fresh relationship!

From the beginning of one relationship to the end of another: Busy Philipps and her ex-husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, recently hosted a joint sale to clear out their Connecticut storage unit, following their 2021 separation. The Girls5eva actress arranged the pop-up with Silverstein at New York City’s Cure Thrift. "Marc and I have been here this whole week, completely involved, doing the whole experience," Philipps told People. The garage sale included clothes, jewelry, decor, and some donations from actress Michelle Williams (longtime best friend of Philipps). All proceeds went to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which Philipps said is "necessary in this moment in time, unfortunately."

Also unfortunately necessary? Keeping an eye on coastal erosion, which has lately become more severe due to climate change. Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) learned this firsthand after his home in Jupiter, Florida, was partially damaged the week of February 11, due to extensive beach erosion following high surf and high winds. Ritchie reportedly purchased his Jupiter Inlet Colony home for $3.2 million in 2012; in the recent erosion, he lost his stairway to the beach and part of his back deck. Some neighbors of his fared even worse. Dr. Gary Griggs, an expert on coastal erosion at the University of California, Santa Cruz, told the Real Deal that municipalities need to begin acknowledging which public and private properties are the most vulnerable—even if that negatively affects property values.



Slightly less worried about property value than she once was is Annie Leibovitz. The famed photographer listed her beautiful prewar Central Park West co-op at a steep loss back in October, but, according to Curbed, she just managed to sell it for $2 million over the asking price. The sale comes in at $10.625 million, and is likely the result of a bidding war. Leibovitz still got less than what she bought it for ($11.3 million), but she’s probably happy to see it go, regardless. "I live and work downtown," she told the New York Times, "and our house upstate is now our family home."

If the buyers need new decor, maybe they can look to Ashley Tisdale? The actress turned interior designer has just entered the increasingly crowded celebrity homeware brand space with The Haven Collection. The line is under the same umbrella as her wellness brand, Frenshe; the home goods arm, sold by direct-to-consumer platform HomeThreads, is appropriately titled Frenshe Interiors. Tisdale describes the first collection as "West Coast desert meets modern, sophisticated panache." She’s coming for your minimalist, "greige" concrete, Kim Kardashian.