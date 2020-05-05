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At This Lush Colorado Home, Every Day Is a Walk in the ParkView 23 Photos
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At This Lush Colorado Home, Every Day Is a Walk in the Park

Built to commune with its scenic surroundings, this sustainable home embodies understated luxury.
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For this relaxed family home in Boulder, Colorado, re:architecture was inspired by the forested landscape surrounding their client’s acre-sized lot. "We feel strongly that the building and context must complement each other and add up to more than the sum of its parts," explains founder Rick Epstein.

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