Saved From Demolition, a Japanese Sake Warehouse Sees a Second Life
View Photos
Japanese Homes

Saved From Demolition, a Japanese Sake Warehouse Sees a Second Life

Add to
Like
Share
By Aileen Kwun
In a provincial town of Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, locals band together to reboot a derelict inner-city site.

For years, an old kura, or traditional Japanese warehouse, sat neglected in a state of poor decay in the center of Ichikawamisatocho, a small agricultural town in central Japan best known for producing fireworks and washi paper.
But where others may have disregarded the building as a forgotten artifact of the former sake brewery compound that once inhabited it, members of the local community saw potential in the urban blight.

A view of the sake warehouse before conversion (left), and after (right). Badly decayed, much of the structure had been demolished, leaving just the main building intact on a largely vacant lot.

A view of the sake warehouse before conversion (left), and after (right). Badly decayed, much of the structure had been demolished, leaving just the main building intact on a largely vacant lot.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Tokyo-based architect Jorge Almazán, in collaboration with a studio lab he leads at Keio University, brainstormed with a local community group for months to propose a solution for the space. Irreparably damaged, it was largely demolished by its owner, though the small portion of the main building that remained—amidst a now-vacant lot overgrown with weeds where its larger partitions once stood—was primely sited along a main shopping street. 

Rather than build anew, the group proposed a multi-purpose space that would activate the neighborhood with a variety of cultural programs, including exhibitions, performances, and conferences. 

"Our goal was not only preserving the old warehouse, but giving it new life while keeping its historical and architectural character," says Almazán. "For this purpose, in our design we use a Japanese traditional repertoire of materials and elements, but giving them new forms and uses."

Architect Jorge Almazán, members of his studio lab at Keio University, and local community members worked to preserve as many historic details as possible, including the original roof tiles.

Architect Jorge Almazán, members of his studio lab at Keio University, and local community members worked to preserve as many historic details as possible, including the original roof tiles.

"Our goal was not only preserving
the old warehouse, but giving it new life while keeping its historical and architectural character."
—Jorge Almazán, architect

Wooden detailing, found in many traditional kura warehouses, was restored in the interior.

Wooden detailing, found in many traditional kura warehouses, was restored in the interior.

Restoring the walls, repairing the roof, and retaining as many details as possible, such as the original roof tiles, they also introduced a host of new ones. New wooden wainscoting, found in many kura warehouses, was added to protect the lower half of the walls. On the western-facing portion of the vacant lot, they created a small plaza with a two-sided stage that extends the interior to the outdoors, inviting community engagement. New lighting fixtures and rails for spotlights set the stage for installations and events.

Activating the warehouse into a venue, a new stage was added to the interior to host performances and meetings.

Activating the warehouse into a venue, a new stage was added to the interior to host performances and meetings.

Extending to the outdoors, the stage invites engagement and makes its new use apparent to passersby.

Extending to the outdoors, the stage invites engagement and makes its new use apparent to passersby.

Outside, a set of circular plinths in varying sizes dot the perimeter of the structure, enlivening its connection back to the main shopping street. Inspired by stepping stones found in Japanese gardens, the additions are set in concrete, in a modern nod to the traditional.

"By reinterpreting traditional architectural elements," says Almazán, "we integrated the new and the old. Beyond the positive impact on this local community, we hope that this project will become an inspiring model to re-inject new life into many neglected traditional warehouses found in provincial Japanese cities."

Rather than tear it down and build anew, the team repaired walls, rebuilt doors, and worked to preserve elements of the building's traditional design. New wooden wainscoting was added to the exterior to protect the lower half of the walls.

Rather than tear it down and build anew, the team repaired walls, rebuilt doors, and worked to preserve elements of the building's traditional design. New wooden wainscoting was added to the exterior to protect the lower half of the walls.

New circular plinths, a nod to stepping stones found in Japanese gardens, surround the structure to activate the vacant areas of the building lot.

New circular plinths, a nod to stepping stones found in Japanese gardens, surround the structure to activate the vacant areas of the building lot.