Saved From Demolition, a Japanese Sake Warehouse Sees a Second Life

For years, an old kura , or traditional Japanese warehouse, sat neglected in a state of poor decay in the center of Ichikawamisatocho, a small agricultural town in central Japan best known for producing fireworks and washi paper. But where others may have disregarded the building as a forgotten artifact of the former sake brewery compound that once inhabited it, members of the local community saw potential in the urban blight.

A view of the sake warehouse before conversion (left), and after (right). Badly decayed, much of the structure had been demolished, leaving just the main building intact on a largely vacant lot.

Tokyo-based architect Jorge Almazán, in collaboration with a studio lab he leads at Keio University, brainstormed with a local community group for months to propose a solution for the space. Irreparably damaged, it was largely demolished by its owner, though the small portion of the main building that remained—amidst a now-vacant lot overgrown with weeds where its larger partitions once stood—was primely sited along a main shopping street.

Rather than build anew, the group proposed a multi-purpose space that would activate the neighborhood with a variety of cultural programs, including exhibitions, performances, and conferences.

"Our goal was not only preserving the old warehouse, but giving it new life while keeping its historical and architectural character," says Almazán. "For this purpose, in our design we use a Japanese traditional repertoire of materials and elements, but giving them new forms and uses."

