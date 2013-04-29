Blog of the Day: 12hrs
View Photos

Blog of the Day: 12hrs

Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin
Dwell just discovered the brand new travel blog, 12hrs, but we are already getting wanderlust.

12hrs, run by German freelance writer Anna Peuckert and Danish photographer Søren Jepsen, is a travel blog structured around 12 hour itineraries in various cities around the world. The blog came about when the duo longed for a travel website, "somewhere between the backpackers and luxury hotels. With tips that aren’t about money, but about great discoveries from all around the world."

Blog of the Day: 12hrs - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The resulting posts are simple itineraries that offer accommodation, food, shopping, and entertainment ideas without overwhelming. A handy map caps each post off and a side blog fills in the extra details.  Bit by the travel bug? Don’t miss Dwell’s guides to Barcelona and São Paulo.