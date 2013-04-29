View Photos
Blog of the Day: 12hrs
Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin –
Dwell just discovered the brand new travel blog, 12hrs, but we are already getting wanderlust.
12hrs, run by German freelance writer Anna Peuckert and Danish photographer Søren Jepsen, is a travel blog structured around 12 hour itineraries in various cities around the world. The blog came about when the duo longed for a travel website, "somewhere between the backpackers and luxury hotels. With tips that aren’t about money, but about great discoveries from all around the world."
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.