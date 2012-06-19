Blankets by Teixidors and Christian Zuzunaga

Their "Integrate: Time and Space" collaboration with London– and Barcelona-based designer Christian Zuzunaga (who has also teamed up with nanimarquina, Moroso, and Kvadrat, among others) yielded an exceptionally smart and colorful blanket. Its kaleidoscopic hues come from the contrasting yarns used for the warp and the weft, which have a pixelated look when viewed up close (the overall pattern of the blanket does, too).



From afar, the thick weave seems to lend itself to a rougher tactile quality; however, these handwoven 100-percent merino wool blankets are among the softest we've ever come across. While Teixidors doesn't seem to have an American distributor, the blankets are available from Zuzunaga's online shop. Fair warning: at €355–380 each, these are most definitely luxury items.