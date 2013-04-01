Black Hogg in Silver Lake

While diners can certainly feast on brioche boxes, Prince Edward Island mussels, and uni toast at Black Hogg, a sweet little eatery in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, it's the cool minimalist interior that people are talking about.

Designed by Brendan Ravenhill, the initial design challenge at the restaurant was "to mitigate the difficult acoustical properties of the space." A custom wall system surfaced in two-inch white oak plywood strips significantly reduces the ambient noise. A white oak armature fitted with four white LED strips, bent shades of polystyrene, and nylon bolts make up the Hood Light, one of four scattered throughout the space. Black upholstered maple bar stools line the clapboard detailed bar area and a septet of mirrors sourced from flea markets line the wall.