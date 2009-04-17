BKLYN DESIGNS 2009

In addition to the main venue at St. Ann's Warehouse, BKLYN DESIGNS will hold a curated exhibition exclusively of green-oriented work at the BSH Showroom, an off-site furniture expo at Jane's Carousel, and several design related evening events throughout DUMBO.

Don't miss the Dwell Home Tour on Saturday, May 9th. Produced with BKLYN DESIGNS and curated by Dwell, this self-guided tour will feature five homes in the area, including the Slot House by Noroof Architects (right) and the Pineapple Loft by Resolution: 4 Architecture (below). The design teams and Dwell staffers will be present to answer questions and discuss the process behind the finished homes.

At the end of the show, five designers will be chosen to represent BKLYN DESIGNS at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), which Dwell editors will be covering live the following week.