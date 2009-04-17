BKLYN DESIGNS 2009
View Photos

BKLYN DESIGNS 2009

Add to
Like
Share
By Keven Matsuzaka
After a long winter, spring has sprung, and the design community of Brooklyn is kicking off the season in fine form with the 7th annual BKLYN DESIGNS exhibition in Dumbo. The event, presented by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, runs May 8th through the 10th, and features 45 Brooklyn-based designers specializing in furniture, lighting, carpeting, flooring, and wall coverings. [photos:1]

In addition to the main venue at St. Ann's Warehouse, BKLYN DESIGNS will hold a curated exhibition exclusively of green-oriented work at the BSH Showroom, an off-site furniture expo at Jane's Carousel, and several design related evening events throughout DUMBO.

BKLYN DESIGNS 2009 - Photo 1 of 3 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Don't miss the Dwell Home Tour on Saturday, May 9th. Produced with BKLYN DESIGNS and curated by Dwell, this self-guided tour will feature five homes in the area, including the Slot House by Noroof Architects (right) and the Pineapple Loft by Resolution: 4 Architecture (below). The design teams and Dwell staffers will be present to answer questions and discuss the process behind the finished homes.

BKLYN DESIGNS 2009 - Photo 2 of 3 -

At the end of the show, five designers will be chosen to represent BKLYN DESIGNS at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), which Dwell editors will be covering live the following week.

BKLYN DESIGNS 2009 - Photo 3 of 3 -

For tickets and more info on BKLYN Designs, check out the auster*events website, or contact them at 718.243.1414 or bklyndesigns@austerevents.com.