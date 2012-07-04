BKB Ceramics

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Bosworth trained as a sculptor at Claremont Graduate University but found himself drawn to ceramics about six years ago and began making his planter line as an extension of his sculpture practice. He started by casing molds of rocks and styrofoam, which then evolved into more abstract geometric and architectural forms, he says.



Of the many designs on display, we loved the hand-constructed raku glazed planter ($90) and Folded series planter ($90).



To purchase, visit bkbceramics.com.