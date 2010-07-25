View Photos
Bike By Me
By Bradford Shellhammer –
I cannot stop playing around on Bike By Me's website.
The Swedish bike maker produces just one model of bike in two sizes. But the colors of the frame, tires, and spokes allow for endless color combinations. With the click of a mouse anyone can be a bike designer. They're so colorful that I, someone who has never really rode a bike, is itching to buy one.
