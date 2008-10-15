Big Savings at San Francisco, Boston, LA Kartell Showrooms

All new orders were subject to a 10% discount and a rather large hodgepodge of floor samples and overstock were going for 50% off. Douglas, who was schlepping chairs, lamps, and tables around the store also told me that the Boston location was offering the same deal. The sale lasts until Friday the 17th.



I also called up the privately-owned Kartell outlet in Los Angeles and learned that they too had a 40% off sale on, though only on certain items and ending tomorrow, October 14th. Credit card companies may be hard up at the moment, but Kartell appears to be moving an awful lot of plastic.