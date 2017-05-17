Big on Broadway, Small on Space: Inside the Studio of Actor Adam Kantor

As a Broadway actor and singer, Adam Kantor is used to sharing small spaces. When he found his 350-square-foot co-op apartment near the East River in New York City’s Midtown, he felt right at home. "My studio is not that much larger than my Fiddler on the Roof dressing room," says Kantor, referring to his most recent role as Motel Kamzoil in the Tony Award-winning classic. "It’s great for somebody like me who lives a gypsy life." Kantor, who went straight from Northwestern University to starring in the Broadway musical Rent, not only performs, but also teaches and produces, leading him to travel often.

"My Resource Furniture system lets me hide the cumbersome qualities in an apartment," says Kantor. "It's a lot more elegant and opens up the space." Inspired to devise his own creative solutions, Kantor disguises his television with a mirror, creating the illusion of a larger room.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Originally from Great Neck, Long Island, Kantor would take the train into Manhattan for theater classes and dreamt of the day he’d finally be a resident. After purchasing his compact apartment, in true New York fashion, Kantor needed to figure out how to maximize the available square footage. That’s when he turned to Resource Furniture. "I did some research, and it seemed like they were leading the way in the small space movement," says Kantor. "I went to their flagship store and really geeked out over their modular pieces."

Strip lights above the Swing unit add height to the studio. ConcreteWall wall covering from Resource Furniture adorns the ceiling beams, an idea from designer Mike Harrison, who incidentally outfits many Broadway stars' dressing rooms.

The centerpiece of his pad is the Swing, a queen-size wall bed with a nine-foot sofa and sliding chaise. Boasting additional storage under the sofa, it’s a space-saving innovation that boosts the flexibility of the apartment. Kantor loves it so much that he’s considering taking the Swing with him even if he moves into a larger residence. "Why do we need a bed that sits unused for so much of the day?" he reasons.

"The room is constantly changing," says Kantor. "The Swing allows me to have a sizeable living room and transform that into a sizeable bedroom."

"It’s been almost spiritually cleansing to force myself to declutter." -Adam Kantor

The modular unit comes in a three- or two-seat sofa version and integrates with closet and shelving systems. Kantor uses the space to display souvenirs from his travels.

Kantor also chose the Goliath, a table that transforms from a 17-inch deep console to a 110-inch dining table thanks to an aluminum telescoping mechanism. This table gives him the option of easily and stylishly entertaining a group of friends. "When it’s just a console against the wall," he explains, "there’s a perfect yoga studio in my living room. As a performer, it’s important to have the space to move and practice."

The Goliath does double duty as a console table and a dining table when fully extended.