Big on Broadway, Small on Space: Inside the Studio of Actor Adam Kantor
As a Broadway actor and singer, Adam Kantor is used to sharing small spaces. When he found his 350-square-foot co-op apartment near the East River in New York City’s Midtown, he felt right at home. "My studio is not that much larger than my Fiddler on the Roof dressing room," says Kantor, referring to his most recent role as Motel Kamzoil in the Tony Award-winning classic. "It’s great for somebody like me who lives a gypsy life." Kantor, who went straight from Northwestern University to starring in the Broadway musical Rent, not only performs, but also teaches and produces, leading him to travel often.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Originally from Great Neck, Long Island, Kantor would take the train into Manhattan for theater classes and dreamt of the day he’d finally be a resident. After purchasing his compact apartment, in true New York fashion, Kantor needed to figure out how to maximize the available square footage. That’s when he turned to Resource Furniture. "I did some research, and it seemed like they were leading the way in the small space movement," says Kantor. "I went to their flagship store and really geeked out over their modular pieces."
The centerpiece of his pad is the Swing, a queen-size wall bed with a nine-foot sofa and sliding chaise. Boasting additional storage under the sofa, it’s a space-saving innovation that boosts the flexibility of the apartment. Kantor loves it so much that he’s considering taking the Swing with him even if he moves into a larger residence. "Why do we need a bed that sits unused for so much of the day?" he reasons.
"It’s been almost spiritually cleansing to force myself to declutter." -Adam Kantor
Kantor also chose the Goliath, a table that transforms from a 17-inch deep console to a 110-inch dining table thanks to an aluminum telescoping mechanism. This table gives him the option of easily and stylishly entertaining a group of friends. "When it’s just a console against the wall," he explains, "there’s a perfect yoga studio in my living room. As a performer, it’s important to have the space to move and practice."
"Living small can be so much more manageable and cost-effective," says Kantor. "It’s been almost spiritually cleansing to force myself to declutter." And thanks to his versatile furniture from Resource Furniture, "I don’t feel cramped by any means."