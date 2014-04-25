Best of Milan: Multi-Use Hubs Rethink the Kitchen
View Photos

Best of Milan: Multi-Use Hubs Rethink the Kitchen

By Allie Weiss
A collection of flexible islands by Raw Edges for Caesarstone explore endless options for the kitchen.

With sinks, dishes, containers, pans, food, and appliances, the kitchen can easily become a cluttered space filled with disparate odds and ends. At Milan Design Week, Caesarstone presented Islands, a new collection by London-based design studio Raw Edges that offers a solution to all the madness.

A record player, wash basin, and glass storage containers fit together on one low Islands unit by Raw Edges for Caesarstone. Photo by Tom Mannion.

Viewed on their own, the structures built of Caesarstone's quartz surface material have a strikingly simple form—three panels joined together to form a rudimentary table. But the customizeable units contain voids and cut-outs designed to hold anything from a wash basin to a potted plant. Rather than piling products on top of the traditional kitchen island, users are meant to incorporate Islands into their cooking and cleaning routines. (To showcase the unit's interactivity, Caesarstone presented the collection in a live installation at Palazzo Criveli in Milan with chef Alice Delcourt.)

The collection was displayed in Milan at an interactive installation at Palazzo Clerici in which chef Alice Delcourt prepared a live meal on one long Islands unit. Photo by Tom Mannion.

Here, we look at a variety of possible applications of the unit, as imagined by the Raw Edges and Caesarstone team.

Islands provides resting places for strainers and mixing bowls. Photo by Tom Mannion.

When paired with potted plants, Islands can double as a desk or dining table. Photo by Vicky Lam.

For a more sculptural statement piece, or a place for kids to play, one can stack the unit with wooden building blocks. Photo by Vicky Lam.

Perfect for cradling appliances and storage units, Islands can be transformed into a fully functional kitchen island. Photo by Vicky Lam.

For a more light-hearted application, it can serve as a quick ping-pong table. Photo by Vicky Lam.